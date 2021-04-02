US President Joe Biden invites PM Narendra Modi to attend Climate Summit virtually: MEA

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Climate Summit to be held virtually on 22-23 April. PM Modi has welcomed President Biden's initiative and accepted the invitation, according to MEA.

Addressing media here on Friday (April 2), MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will be visiting Delhi from 5th to 8th April."

Notably, the United States President has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a virtual climate summit, the White House earlier informed about on March 26. The Leaders Summit on Climate will be hosted by Joe Biden on April 22 and 23.

In his invitation, the newly-elected US President earlier urged the leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition.

In an official statement, the White House on March 26 said, "Today, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live-streamed for public viewing."

Live TV