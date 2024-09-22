During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States, the U.S. government facilitated the return of 297 antiquities to India. Since 2016, the U.S. has played a significant role in the repatriation of numerous trafficked or stolen antiquities.

Earlier, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the USA in 2016, 10 antiquities were returned, followed by 157 antiquities during his visit in September 2021, and an additional 105 antiquities during his visit last June. Consequently, the total number of cultural artifacts returned from the U.S. to India since 2016 is 578.

In July 2024, the US State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, signed a Cultural Property Agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting greater cultural understanding.

All these antiquities belong to a period spanning almost 4000 years, from 2000 BCE – 1900 CE and have origins in different parts of India.

Here are some of the notable antiquities that were handed over:

* Apsara in sandstone from Central India belonging to 10-11th century CE;

* Jain Tirthankar in bronze from Central India belonging to 15-16th century CE;

* Terracotta vase from Eastern India belonging to 3-4th century CE;

* Stone Sculpture from South India belonging to 1st century BCE-1st century CE;

* Lord Ganesh in Bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE;

* Standing Lord Buddha in sandstone from North India belonging 15-16th century CE;

* Lord Vishnu in Bronze from Eastern India belonging to 17-18th century CE;

* Anthropomorphic figure in copper from North India belonging to 2000-1800 BCE;

* Lord Krishna in bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE,

* Lord Karthikeya in granite from South India belonging to 13-14th century CE.