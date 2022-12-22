'Use mask, avoid foreign travel, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour': IMA issues new public advisory amid fresh health concerns

New Delhi: With China registering an unprecedented daily spike in the new cases of coronavirus infections, the country’s top doctors' body, Indian Medical Association (IMA), has made an appeal to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect in order to contain the further spread of the deadly virus. The IMA also issued a public advisory in which it has outlined necessary steps to overcome "the impending Covid outbreak.”

While appealing to the public to wear face masks in crowded places, the IMA stressed on maintaining social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers, in its advisory.

The IMA said that the general public has been advised to avoid gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel if possible. It further appealed to the people to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc, and get Covid vaccination including precaution dose at the earliest.

In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/i0uLlQ2Dqx — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

"In view of the sudden surge of COViD cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," the advisory stated.

The IMA also urged the government to upscale the preparedness "for any such situation as seen in 2021" by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply, and ambulance services.

It is to be noted that PM Narendra Modi is due to review the Covid-19 situation and the country’s preparedness to tackle the threat posed by the deadly virus, which first originated in China. Amid the fresh Covid scare, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of the pandemic.

He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19. Emphasizing that the pandemic is not over yet, he asked officials to be fully geared up to challenge and step up surveillance. While cautioning that “Covid-19 is not over yet,” Mandaviya asserted on the need for continued surveillance. Random sample testing would be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries, official sources said.

People have been advised to wear masks in crowded places and the government appealed to citizens to get booster doses. It also advised the elderly and those with comorbidities to take precautions.

The government has instructed states to ensure genome sequencing of all positive cases in the country. States have been asked to send Covid samples of all positive patients to labs run by INSACOG, a forum under the Health Ministry that studies and monitors various strains of coronavirus.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is reportedly driving the current surge of infections in China. Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

(With Agency Inputs)