Uttar Pradesh: 5 members of a family brutally killed in Hamirpur

They were allegedly attacked using a hammer and murdered. The deceased include--Rais, a truck driver, his wife, their two chidren and the daughter of their aunt.

In a horrifying incident, five members of a family were brutally killed on Thursday night in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. They were allegedly attacked using a hammer and murdered. The deceased include--Rais, a truck driver, his wife, their two chidren and the daughter of their aunt.

The police along with the districts officials have rushed to the spot. An investigation has been ordered into the matter. The police have sealed the rooms where the bodies were found. The Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) also arrived at the scene of the incident. BJP leader Babu Ram Nishad, along with BJP's district president, were also present at the spot.

Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh murdermurder
