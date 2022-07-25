New Delhi: At least eight people were killed and 16 injured in a bus accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday (July 25, 2022). According to reports, the incident took place near Narayanpur village under Loni Katra police station area. The officials informed that the injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

“In Purvanchal expressway accident, 8 dead while 16 are injured. Severely injured sent to the trauma centre, those with minor injuries treated at CHC. Post mortem being of those who died ongoing. Further investigation underway,” said Anurag Vats, SP Barabanki, UP.

The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area. Both the double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident.

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," UP CM said in a tweet.

