Uttar Pradesh: 9 dead after wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Lucknow’s Dilkusha area, city waterlogged

New Delhi: At least nine people were killed in a wall collapse incident in Lucknow's Dilkusha area due to heavy rains, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia on Friday (September 16, 2022). In the last 24 hours, nine people have died and as many as two were injured in a wall collapse due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh’s capital.

All injured in the accident were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment, where doctors informed them that their condition is stable.

"Several ambulances were sent to the spot and all bodies were brought here at different times, 9 were brought dead to us while 2 injured were brought as well. Those injured are stable," said Dr Anand Ojha, Director of Lucknow Civil hospital.

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the dead. Additionally, instructions were given to give relief amounts to all the dead from the disaster relief fund.

The chief minister has also instructed to release a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased people. He also instructed for proper treatment of all the injured.

Meanwhile, Lucknow has been witnessing water logging problems in many parts due to heavy rainfall. Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspected waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashed the city. An alert was also issued by the district administration for the possibility of heavy rains till September 17.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspects waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashes city



Visuals from the area surrounding Engineering College, Jankipuram & riverfront colony pic.twitter.com/1JHMMJ7xUj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

"In view of this, all the people should take full precaution. Beware of old dilapidated buildings. Leave for outside when it is absolutely necessary. Avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas. Stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles," the officials said.

Following the #heavyrains that have been lashing #Lucknow since the past 24-hours, the district administration, early on Friday, announced the closure of all schools in #UttarPradesh's state capital, Met Department officials said. pic.twitter.com/QfpJYZW4xH — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2022

"Due to heavy rains, all the government, semi-government and private schools have been asked to remain closed in urban and rural areas," the order by DM Surya Pal Gangwar said.

The district administration asked people to contact Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc.

The administration advised people to drink boiled drinking water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centre.

The administration directed all government hospitals, PHC and CHC to be on high alert.

(With agency inputs)