Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Congress forms poll panel, includes Ajay Kumar Lallu, Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: Amid upcoming high-profile Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Congress on Wednesday (August 11) formed its election committee for the state. The panel comprises senior leaders including UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla and R P N Singh, PTI reported.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal informed in a statement that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has given her nod for a proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the UPCC.

Check the list of the UP Congress Election Committee here:

1. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

2. CLP leader Aradhana Mona Misra

3. Salman Khurshid

4. Rajeev Shukla

5. R P N Singh

6. Mohsina Kidwai

7. Nirmal Khatri

8. Pramod Tiwari

9. P L Punia

10. Vivek Bansal

10. Rajesh Mishra

11. Rajaram Pal

12. Rakesh Sachan

13. Begum Noor Bano

14. Zafar Ali Naqvi

15. Harendra Malik

16. Rashid Alvi

17. Mohammad Muqeem

18. Naseemuddin Siddique

19. Acharya Pramod Krishnam

20. Imran Masood

21. Brijlal Khabri

22. Sudhanshu Tripathi

23. B P Singh

24. Jitendra Baghel

As per the news agency report, besides the 38 members named in the panel, the national presidents or chairpersons of AICC organisations or departments from Uttar Pradesh, the state heads of the party's frontal organisations, the vice-presidents and general secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will be its ex-officio members.

Earlier, Lallu had said that the party would contest the UP Assembly polls next year under party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's supervision.

On August 9-10, UP Congress held demonstrations and organised ‘BJP Gaddi Chhodo’ march across all 403 constituencies of the state against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Congress is seeking revival in Uttar Pradesh where it bagged only seven seats in 2017 Assembly polls and has been out of power for over three decades.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV