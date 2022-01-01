Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units of free electricity to households if SP voted to power

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (January 1) promised 300 units of free electricity to households if his party is elected in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In order to woo farmers, he said his party will also provide free electricity for irrigational purposes. Taking to Twitter to wish people on New Year, the SP chief wrote in Hindi, “2022 will be a new year with new light for a new Uttar Pradesh. Three hundred units of electricity for households (domestic consumers) will be given for free and electricity for irrigation will be free."

नव वर्ष की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामना! अब बाइस में ‘न्यू यूपी’ में नयी रोशनी से नया साल होगा

300 यूनिट घरेलू बिजली फ़्री व सिंचाई बिल माफ़ होगा नव वर्ष सबको अमन-चैन, ख़ुशहाली दे। सपा सरकार आयेगी और 300 यूनिट फ़्री घरेलू बिजली व सिंचाई की बिजली मुफ़्त दिलवाएगी। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/8RadolTql5 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav seems to be following the footsteps of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has made a similar promise in three poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

In an interview with Zee News, Yadav earlier said that if the SP government is formed, the kin of those who died due to animal attacks in the state will get a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family of the victims of cycle accidents.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early this year to elect a 403-member House.

Live TV