Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units of free electricity to households if SP voted to power

In order to woo farmers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party will also provide free electricity for irrigational purposes if voted to power. 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units of free electricity to households if SP voted to power
File Photo

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (January 1) promised 300 units of free electricity to households if his party is elected in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. 

In order to woo farmers, he said his party will also provide free electricity for irrigational purposes. Taking to Twitter to wish people on New Year, the SP chief wrote in Hindi, “2022 will be a new year with new light for a new Uttar Pradesh. Three hundred units of electricity for households (domestic consumers) will be given for free and electricity for irrigation will be free."

Akhilesh Yadav seems to be following the footsteps of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has made a similar promise in three poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. 

In an interview with Zee News, Yadav earlier said that if the SP government is formed, the kin of those who died due to animal attacks in the state will get a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family of the victims of cycle accidents. 

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early this year to elect a 403-member House. 

