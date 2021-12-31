हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

SP alleges foul politics over I-T raids on Pushpraj Jain ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's conference

The raids on Pushpraj Jain were deliberately conducted before Akhilesh Yadav’s conference in Kannauj, said SP.

SP alleges foul politics over I-T raids on Pushpraj Jain ahead of Akhilesh Yadav&#039;s conference
Zee News Image

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday (December 31) alleged foul play by the Bharatiya Janata Party government over IT raids on perfume trader and party MLC Pushpraj Jain, adding that the raids were deliberately conducted before Akhilesh Yadav’s conference in Kannauj.

“As soon as respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started searches at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP`s fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP!," the Samajwadi Party said in a statement.

However, Yadav will address the press conference on the Piyush Jain vs Pushpraj Jain issue later in the day in Kannauj.

Pushpraj Jain, SP MLC who prepared the Samajwadi Party perfume that was launched by party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently, made the headlines after Kanpur-based perfume trader, Piyush Jain was arrested in a tax evasion case.

Jain was later mistaken by some as Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain aka Pampi Jain and many people believed him to be the Kanpur trader, accused of tax evasion.

 Coincidentally, the SP MLC also dwells in Kannauj, near Piyush Jain's residence and the distance between their houses is a mere 500 meters.

Earlier, Pushpraj Jain in an interview with Zee News denied any link with Piyush Jain. He said his name was dragged into the mud because of the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the DGGI which had allegedly seized Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Piyush Jain’s possession, on Monday informed that the accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes.

