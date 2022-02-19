Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: No ‘bahubalis’ under Yogi Adityanath, only ‘Bajarangbali’, says Amit Shah in Raebareli

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (February 19) hit the campaign trail in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in UP’s Raebareli, Shah said that there are no ‘bahubalis’ (musclemen) in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “There are no (bahubalis) anymore in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Ji, there's only Bajarangbali in the state,” ANI quoted Union Home Minister as saying.

There are no (bahubalis) anymore in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Ji, there's only Bajarangbali in the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Raebareli#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/YjAGpikPL6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2022

Further, he said if BJP comes to power, they will provide a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali.

Attacking previous UP governments, Amit Shah said, "Earlier, the crime of Uttar Pradesh was discussed in the whole country, mafia was visible all over the state. Today Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari are in jail. If this SP comes, then these people will come out of jail."

The Union Home Minister and BJP leader attacked Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, saying, "SP has done the work of acquiring property. In SP, S means property and P means family. When Akhilesh ji was the Chief Minister, about 45 people from his family were placed on different posts."

In another poll rally in Tindwari Assembly of Banda district, Shah took a potshot at Samajwadi Party and said they will “supply terrorism all over the country”.

“If by any chance the cycle govt (Samajwadi Party) comes to power, Uttar Pradesh will supply terrorism all over the country... under Akhilesh govt 2,000 farmers died out of hunger during famine,” Shah alleged.

UP will witness the third phase of polling on Sunday when 59 constituencies spread across 16 districts will vote. The last phase of voting is on March 7 and the result will be announced on March 10 for the 403-Assembly state.

