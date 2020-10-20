Uttar Pradesh becomes top tourist destination for Indians, third for foreigners in 2019

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the important parts of Indian history has become the topmost visited state across the country, announced the Tourism Department of the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (October 20, 2020), where it was announced that UP has been the first choice for the Indians travelling around the country.

The state which is historically rich was visited by over 5.3 crore Indians in 2019, whereas, more than 47 lakh foreigners also landed at Uttar Pradesh's airports. Uttar Pradesh witnessed the third most number of footfalls in terms of foreign visitors in India in 2019.

The milestone also stands true to Uttar Pradesh's tourism tagline - "UP Nahi Dekha Toh India Nahi Dekha."

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in promoting tourism are now showing results," IANS quoted Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram as saying.

Meshram stated that CM Yogi highlighted the tremendous tourism potential of Uttar Pradesh that has several places of religious, cultural and historical importance.

He added, "The state also has several wildlife sanctuaries."

As per UP government's tourism official website, the following are the top destinations:

Agra - Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura - Vrindavan, Lucknow, Varanasi - Sarnath, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Sravasti, Kapilvastu, Prayagraj - Chitrakoot, Bareilly, Jhansi - Deogarh and Meerut - Sardhana.

The state has 75 districts and 689 cities and towns and boasts of monuments like Taj Mahal (one of the seven wonders of the world), Agra fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Jhansi Ka Quila, Akbar's Tomb, Bara Imambara, Sarnath Stupa, Allahabad Fort, Deogarh monuments, amongst other many places.

“The Taj Mahal rises above the banks of the river like a solitary tear suspended on the cheek of time.” - Rabindranath Tagore. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha pic.twitter.com/icfmP6J4H7 — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) November 16, 2019

#AsafiMasjid located inside the #BaraImambara in #Lucknow was built as a famine relief project in the year 1784. pic.twitter.com/S1cO7LK9Ak — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) July 7, 2016

When in #Sarnath, be spellbound with the magnificence of Dhamek Stupa, one of the prominent #Buddhist structures. pic.twitter.com/oJGYOIt1TU — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) July 3, 2017

The state also has several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries like Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary, Sur Sarovar (Keetham) Bird Sanctuary, Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary, Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary in #Chandauli with many caves & mountains is an ideal spot for #adventure travel. pic.twitter.com/DHq3xETWQi — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) September 10, 2016

If you crave to sight some elusive creatures in the wilderness, peep into the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, one of the most revered wildlife destinations in Uttar Pradesh. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha #UPTourism pic.twitter.com/kIjxIXr84M — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) March 7, 2019

Uttar Pradesh is also famous for the 'Maha Kumbh Mela' which is reportedly the largest religious congregation across India and is attended by millions. The Sangam in Prayagraj is known as the Tirtharaj (the King of Tirthas) and here the Maha Kumbh is held once in every twelve years.

An enthralling view of the Sangam Ghat during third Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj. #ShahiSnan #BasantPanchami #बसंतपंचमी pic.twitter.com/F6TO1NuXR5 — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) February 10, 2019

Live TV