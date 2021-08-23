हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: BJP to deploy one senior leader in each Assembly seat

Uttar Pradesh will witness the heavy deployment of senior leaders, which include BJP MPs and senior leaders in the coming months, who will oversee the organisational activities at the assembly level.  

Uttar Pradesh: BJP to deploy one senior leader in each Assembly seat

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party will be deploying one senior leader in each assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh to oversee the party`s poll affairs. The UP Assembly polls will be held early next year.

These leaders will oversee, coordinate and execute party strategy on the ground at the assembly level.

Sources said that Uttar Pradesh will witness the heavy deployment of senior leaders, which include BJP MPs and senior leaders in the coming months, who will oversee the organisational activities at the assembly level.

"The BJP has large numbers of senior leaders having experience of contesting polls or who had successfully guided workers in polls. Experience of these senior leaders will be used in the next year`s Uttar Pradesh assembly polls," sources said.

Another saffron party leader pointed out that the BJP has leaders with experience of contesting elections at national and state level or managing polls and there is nothing wrong in using their experience.

"One senior leader is likely to be assigned one assembly segment. Leaders from other states will be also sent to Uttar Pradesh for the purpose and they will coordinate and oversee party work at their respective assembly seat," sources said.

A party insider said these leaders include union ministers, Parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh and ministers from BJP ruled states, senior leaders having organisational experience will be assigned the responsibility to oversee the party activities at ground level.

It is learnt that one leader will be given the responsibility of one assembly constituency and other senior leaders will be overseeing the cluster of four or five assembly segments.

During the recent West Bengal Assembly polls, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was given the responsibility of overseeing polls in a few Lok Sabha seats along with several union ministers, ministers from party ruled states, and senior leaders.

BJP Uttar Pradesh general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal was also given the responsibility of overseeing poll activities during West Bengal polls in one of the five zones.

A senior functionary said that role and responsibilities of senior leaders will be decided in the coming days.

"These senior leaders will be more focused on organisational work and they manage backroom activities in their respective area or constituency," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP BJPBJPUP assembly pollsKeshav Prasad MauryaLok Sabha
Next
Story

West Bengal, Kolkata unlock update: Mamata Banerjee says schools to reopen after Durga Puja

Must Watch

PT11M21S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day