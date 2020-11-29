Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pledges to change Hyderabad's name, Asaduddin Owaisi responds

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (November 28) hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he pledged to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if BJP wins the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) civic body polls.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the announcement while addressing an election rally in Hyderabad on Saturday. Reacting to CM Yogi's statement, Owaisi said the entire generation of those who want to rename Hyderabad will end but the name of the city will not be changed.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said - why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can't be renamed as Bhagyanagar?"

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Jo Hyderabad ka naam badalna chahta hai uski naslein tabah ho jaayengi lekin naam nahi badlega. Hum Ali ke naam leva hain, hum tumhara naam tabdeel kar denge [The ones who want to change the name of Hyderabad, their entire generation will end but Hyderabad's name won't change. We speak the name of Ali, we will change your name]."

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I tell you [voters], you have to answer those people who want to change the name of the city [Hyderabad]." The AIMIM chief then went on to take a veiled dig at Yogi Adityanath, saying it doesn't look like Hyderabad municipal corporation polls but like "we are electing a prime minister. It doesn't look like elections for Hyderabad, it's as if we're electing a prime minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should've called Donald Trump too. He was right, only Trump has left," Asaduddin Owaisi said, adding, "He [Trump] also can't change things".