Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath calls for increasing rapid-antigen testing as coronavirus COVID-19 cases surge

CM Adityanath also asked doctors to study the case history of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

File Photo (Twitter@myogioffice)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Saturday (July 18, 2020) directed officials to increase the rapid-antigen testing as the COVID-19 confirmed cases surge in the state. 

He stated that those who show symptoms of COVID-19 during the house-to-house screenings should be examined through rapid antigen testing.

CM Adityanath also asked doctors to study the case history of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

"This will help in developing an effective method of treatment," opined CM Adityanath.

Chief Minister Adityanath also asked everyone to stay careful as the COVID-19 medicine or vaccine hasn't been developed yet.

"The common public should go out of their houses only when it's very necessary and if a person is moving out, then he/she should wear a mask and should adhere to social distancing," said CM Adityanath

He also said that there have been successful COVID-19 treatments in Uttar Pradesh, from children to elderly people. 

"Critical stage patients have also been successfully treated," said CM Adityanath.

According to State's latest health bulletin, there were 1,986 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the state has surged to 17,264. A total of 28,664 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while the death count stands at 1,108. 

