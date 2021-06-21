हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 unlock: Malls, restaurants allowed at 50% capacity, check details

Efforts are being made to reduce the restrictions in this exercise of unlock, but a condition has been imposed to follow the guidelines.

Lucknow: With the decrease in the cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the process of unlocking is gradually starting in Uttar Pradesh. Malls will open in UP after two months from today. Permission has also been given to open restaurants with 50 per cent capacity, although cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools will remain locked for now. With this, these business institutions can be opened till 9 pm except on weekends. Efforts are being made to reduce the restrictions in this exercise of unlock, but a condition has been imposed to follow the guidelines.

 

Shops and markets outside the Containment Zone will open five days a week

All shops and markets outside the containment Zone can be opened five days a week. The curfew period has also been reduced and now it will be applicable from 9 pm to 7 am instead of 7 pm. However, the weekend lockdown will continue as before. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allowed all private offices to open with full capacity. However, cinema halls, stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, school colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed to gather in marriages and other events.

 

50 people allowed at religious places

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to gather in closed places in religious places, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to gather in closed places in religious places. The government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started relaxing the Corona curfew on June 1. The UP government had said that in districts where there are less than 600 active cases, such concessions will be given. Corona curfew was relaxed in almost all the districts of the state. Yogi Adityanath government in UP has given permission to open all private offices with full capacity.

 

School-college, cinema hall, gym, swimming pool will remain closed

School colleges, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed Cinema halls, stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, school colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed, however. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed to gather in marriages and other events. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to assemble even in closed places in religious places. The government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started relaxing the Corona curfew on June 1. The Uttar Pradesh government had said that in districts where there are less than 600 active cases, such concessions will be given. Corona curfew was relaxed in almost all the districts of the state.

