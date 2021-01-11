Uttar Pradesh criminal Kanhaiya Prajapati held by Delhi Police; pistol, live cartridge recovered

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Prajapati, an Uttar Pradesh criminal carrying cash rewards has been arrested by the Delhi Police. According to the reports, a pistol and live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Kanhaiya Prajapati was caught by the Outer-North District Police team during picket checking.

He has been held for the murder of Ajit Singh in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the UP police was searching for Prajapati for a long time.

