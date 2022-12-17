Deaf-mute old beggar meets with accident; what police found from his pockets will SHOCK you

A day before, you have come across a news report where a 70-year-old woman beggar donated her lifetime saving of Rs one lakh for the renovation of a temple in Odisha. Now, a beggar from Uttar Pradesh is in the news after he met with an accident. What unfolded after the accident shocked many people. The beggar's secret would not have been revealed had he not met with an accident yesterday.

According to reports, 62-year-old beggar Sharif Baunk is a resident of Samdar Khurd of Pipraich police station. He is a deaf and mute person. Since he has no family, he lived with his nephew Inayat Ali. Sharif begs daily at the taxi stand in Bhatahat town. He also takes a commission from private vehicles in lieu of passengers. It's his daily routine. However, unfortunately, he met with an accident yesterday when he was hit by a bike whose rider was a student of Class 11.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on Nitish Kumar's prime ministerial ambition

Sharif was hurt badly in the accident and when people informed police about the incident, outpost in-charge Jyoti Narayan Tiwari reached the spot. While the students were detained, Sharif was taken to a hospital for treatment. When the police checked his pocket after admitting him to the hospital, they were in for a surprise to find Rs 3.64 lakh in his pockets. The exact amount with Sharif was Rs 3,64,150.

Sharif suffered fractures in his leg besides serious head injuries. The doctor has referred him to BRD Medical College where he is undergoing treatment at present.

The news soon spread like a wildfire and now has been the toast of the town. People are surprised that even after having over Rs 3 lakh, Sharif continued begging every day.