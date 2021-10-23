Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Kanpur's electronic showroom

Kanpur: A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Fazal Ganj police station area on Saturday (October 23, 2021), informed Kanpur fire Service.

The fire also engulfed a restaurant on the second floor of the showroom. It was brought under control by two fire tenders after half an hour`s effort.

During this, goods worth lakhs kept in the showroom were burnt to ashes. The cause of the fire is not clear.

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai’s Parel, several feared trapped

According to Kanpur fire Service, no casualties have been reported as of now.

Live TV