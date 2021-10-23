हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Kanpur's electronic showroom

Representational Image

Kanpur: A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Fazal Ganj police station area on Saturday (October 23, 2021), informed Kanpur fire Service.

The fire also engulfed a restaurant on the second floor of the showroom. It was brought under control by two fire tenders after half an hour`s effort.

During this, goods worth lakhs kept in the showroom were burnt to ashes. The cause of the fire is not clear.

According to Kanpur fire Service, no casualties have been reported as of now. 

Tags:
FireFire broke out in buildingfire broke outUttar Pradesh fireUttar PradeshKanpurShowroom fire
