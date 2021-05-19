हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

UP govt issues COVID guidelines for Lucknow University, affiliated colleges, check details here

The state government has ordered the institutions to conduct only online teaching sessions from May 20.

UP govt issues COVID guidelines for Lucknow University, affiliated colleges, check details here
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh state government has issued guidelines for the operation of Lucknow University and its affiliated colleges in view if the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines are also applicable to all universities, colleges, and higher educational institutions of the state.

The state government has ordered the institutions to conduct only online teaching sessions from May 20.

Here are the key guidelines:

1. All teaching work must be done online from May 20. Students should not be present in the university campus.

2. Motivate students to read through e-content available in the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Digital Library.

3. Dean, Head of Department, and Principal should be present in the university campus to carry out administrative taks while other teachers should work from home.

4. After taking cognizance of the medical difficulties of the students, the decision of their online presence will be taken by the concerned teachers.

5. Taking cognizance of the medical difficulties of teachers, their online presence will be decided by the concerned department head.

6. Group B, C and D employees working in the university will be allowed but a roster should be followed ensuring that only 50% are present at a time.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
