Uttar Pradesh govt orders higher education institutions to resume online classes from May 20, issues COVID-19 guidelines

 The Uttar Pradesh state government has issued guidelines for the operation of all universities, colleges, and higher educational institutions of the state amid the COVID-19 surge.

Uttar Pradesh govt orders schools to resume online classes from May 20, issues COVID-19 guidelines

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh state government has issued guidelines for the operation of all universities, colleges, and higher educational institutions of the state amid the COVID-19 surge.

Special Secretary Abdul Samad issued instructions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the issue guidelines, online classes will be conducted in all higher educational institutions from May 20.

There will not be any teaching work on the institute campus.

Motivate students to read through e-content in Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Digital Library.

The Vice-Chancellor or the Principal will take decisions regarding the presence of teachers on the campus.

50% of the employees of Group B, C, and D working in the university/college will form a roster according to achievement.

