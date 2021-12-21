Uttar Pradesh Govt procures paddy worth over Rs 6000 crore at MSP benefitting more than 4 lakh farmers

Lucknow: Paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 from farmers, at MSP like it was done in the previous years. Chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the CM directed the officials to ensure timely payment to the farmers against the purchase.

The UP government has bought around 33.852 lakh metric tonnes of paddy so far benefitting more than 4.78 lakh farmers in the state.

According to Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, Sorabh Babu, “As on December 21, total paddy worth more than Rs 6077.91 crore has been purchased from the farmers, and the payment is being made within 72 hours of the purchase directly to their bank accounts.”

As per the reports given by the departments, state government agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured more than 1.15 LMT of Paddy in the last 24-hours. The process of paddy procurement is being conducted smoothly in the state.

In line with the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, arrangements have been made to ensure farmers are not harassed by middlemen. Strict monitoring is also being done to make the process smooth.

At the MSP, the government has procured paddy worth Rs 6077.91 crore from 478239 farmers.

The Chief Minister had given instructions to ensure smooth purchase of the crop and directed the key officers including ADMs, SDMs, Tehsildars to monitor the purchase conducting an on-site inspection of the purchase centres.

A total of 4400 procurement centres had been set up across the state to facilitate direct purchase from farmers against last year’s 4319 centres in 73districts.

MSP

-Rs 1,960 per quintal for Grade A variety

-Rs 1,940 per quintal for common variety

Live TV