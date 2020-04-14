Uttar Pradesh govt to promote class 6th to 9th, 11th students without final exams

Lucknow: In a big relief to students in Uttar Pradesh, all secondary class batch in 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 will get promoted to the higher class without appearing for the final examinations, in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown. The news of promoting the students is a huge relief as the students have faced the effects of the disruption of their academic year due to the lockdown.

The confirmation has been made by Uttar Pradesh State Board.

In a letter sent to the Secondary Education Board, principal secretary education (secondary), Aradhana Shukla, has said that all examinations for the above-mentioned classes will not be held due to the corona outbreak and hence, the students in these classes will be considered promoted.

Meanwhile, the results of the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 are also likely to be delayed since the evaluation of copies was stopped due to the lockdown.