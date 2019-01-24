हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Hospital denies admission, woman delivers baby on road

Agitated family members later staged a protest outside the hospital over the negligence shown by the hospital in dealing with the case.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay

JALAUN: In yet another case of medical negligence, a woman was forced to deliver her baby on road after she was denied admission at a government hospital in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

The family members of the woman said that she developed labour pain at her home and they took her to government primary health centre, but the hospital staffs denied her admission asking them to come after three days. 

After being denied admission, the woman delivered the child on road. Other women present at the spot helped the woman by covering her with clothes when she was delivering the baby.

Agitated family members later staged a protest outside the hospital over the negligence shown by the hospital in dealing with the case.

Talking to ANI, Dr B M Kharre, ACMO, Jalaun said: "I've been informed that a pregnant woman was forced out by a staff nurse. I've ordered an investigation, strictest action will be taken against guilty person."

(with agency inputs)

