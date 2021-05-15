हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mucormycosis

Uttar Pradesh issues advisory on 'black fungus' in recovered COVID-19 patients, check list of symptoms, precautions

The advisory issues by the Uttar Pradesh government urges people to atake proper precaution against the spread of this new disease

Uttar Pradesh issues advisory on &#039;black fungus&#039; in recovered COVID-19 patients, check list of symptoms, precautions
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Black Fungus also known as Mucormicosis has started spreading all over Uttar Pradesh. In response, the state government has issued an advisory for those concerned.

Dozens of patients in the state are showing symptoms of the disease every day. 

While in some cases the jaws and eyes of many patients have been removed because of a black fungus infection, there are many more cases of people losing their lives. 

The Yogi government has issued an advisory on black fungus, stating that after COVID-19 infection, the black fungus or mucormycosis spreads to the face, nose, sinus, eye and brain and destroys it. Due to this, a large part of the face including the eye is destroyed and there is a risk of life.

Take a look at some of the key points form the advisory.

People likely to show symptoms of the disease:

Those on steroid medication given during Covid - Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone etc.

COVID-19 patients that had to be put on oxygen or kept in ICU.

People with diabetes issues

People taking medication for cancer, kidney transplant etc.

What are the symptoms:

- Fever, headache, cough, breathlessness.

- Nasal congestion, bleeding in the nose with mucus.

- There is pain in the eye, the eye becomes swollen, two is visible or stops appearing.

- There is pain, swelling or numbness on one side of the face (do not feel touched when touched).

- Toothache, teeth begin to move. Chewing is a pain.

- Mucus bleeds in vomit or coughing.

What to do:

If you have any of the above symptoms, then immediately go to a government hospital or any other specialist doctor. Get a nose, ear, throat, eye, medicine, chest or plastic surgery specialist immediately and start treatment.

Precautions

Do not start steroid medicine at the behest of yourself or a non-specialist doctor, friend, friend or relative. Steroid medicines like - Dexona, Medrol etc.

Delivering steroids in the first 5 to 7 days of symptoms has adverse effects. Do not start steroids as soon as the disease starts, this increases the disease.

Expert doctors give steroids for only 5-10 days to some patients, that too 5-7 days after the onset of the disease, only serious patients need a lot of investigation before that.

Stay in regular contact with a specialist doctor when steroids are introduced.

