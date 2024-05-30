Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT 2024

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Full list of Wiiners 2024: The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and this list will be updated as per the ECI data.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Chunav Winners List 2024: Uttar Pradesh has always been a politically crucial state for any party looking to form government at the Centre. The state with 80 Lok Sabha seats has given nine out of 14 Prime Ministers to the country including Jawahar Lal Nehru and Narendra Modi. BJP leader and incumbent PM Narendra Modi is seeking third-time re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Rae Bareli seat this time.

Other prime ministers who were elected from Uttar Pradesh include Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar,  VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In 2014, Uttar Pradesh voted for the BJP giving the saffron party an unprecedented 71 seats, and thus helping Narendra Modi become Prime Minister for the first time.

In 2019, the BJP managed to win 62 seats while the NDA got 64 seats in the state, thus scripting history by forming a majority government for the second consecutive time keeping the Congress at bay. 

In the 2024 polls, Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases with the fight mostly between the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. 

Uttar Pradesh Elections Winners List 2024

The below list of winners and their constituencies will be updated on June 4 when the Election Commission of India will announce the Lok Sabha Election Results for the 2024 Polls.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Winners List 2024

State

LS Seat

Winner

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kairana

 

Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar

 

Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor

 

Uttar Pradesh

Nagina

 

Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad

 

Uttar Pradesh

Rampur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal

 

Uttar Pradesh

Amroha

 

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

 

Uttar Pradesh

Baghpat

 

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

 

Uttar Pradesh

Gautam

Buddh Nagar

 

Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr

 

Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh

 

Uttar Pradesh

Hathras

 

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura

 

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

 

Uttar Pradesh

Fatehpur Sikri

 

Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad

 

Uttar Pradesh

Mainpuri

 

Uttar Pradesh

Etah

 

Uttar Pradesh

Badaun

 

Uttar Pradesh

Aonla

 

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly

 

Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit

 

Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kheri

 

Uttar Pradesh

Dhaurahra

 

Uttar Pradesh

Sitapur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Hardoi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Misrikh

 

Uttar Pradesh

Unnao

 

Uttar Pradesh

Mohanlalganj

 

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

 

Uttar Pradesh

Rae Bareli

 

Uttar Pradesh

Amethi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Pratapgarh

 

Uttar Pradesh

Farrukhabad

 

Uttar Pradesh

Etawah

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kannauj

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Akbarpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Jalaun

 

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Hamirpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Banda

 

Uttar Pradesh

Fatehpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Phulpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad

 

Uttar Pradesh

Barabanki

 

Uttar Pradesh

Faizabad

 

Uttar Pradesh

Ambedkar

Nagar

 

Uttar Pradesh

Bahraich

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kaiserganj

 

Uttar Pradesh

Shravasti

 

Uttar Pradesh

Gonda

 

Uttar Pradesh

Domariyaganj

 

Uttar Pradesh

Basti

 

Uttar Pradesh

Sant Kabir

Nagar

 

Uttar Pradesh

Maharajganj

 

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Kushi Nagar

 

Uttar Pradesh

Deoria

 

Uttar Pradesh

Bansgaon

 

Uttar Pradesh

Lalganj

 

Uttar Pradesh

Azamgarh

 

Uttar Pradesh

Ghosi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Salempur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Ballia

 

Uttar Pradesh

Jaunpur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Machhlishahr

 

Uttar Pradesh

Ghazipur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Chandauli

 

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Bhadohi

 

Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur

 

Uttar Pradesh

Robertsganj

 

Sonia Gandhi did not contest election this time as she shifted to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi switched to Rae Bareli from Amethi.

