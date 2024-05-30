Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Full list of Wiiners 2024: The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and this list will be updated as per the ECI data.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Chunav Winners List 2024: Uttar Pradesh has always been a politically crucial state for any party looking to form government at the Centre. The state with 80 Lok Sabha seats has given nine out of 14 Prime Ministers to the country including Jawahar Lal Nehru and Narendra Modi. BJP leader and incumbent PM Narendra Modi is seeking third-time re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Rae Bareli seat this time.
Other prime ministers who were elected from Uttar Pradesh include Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar, VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In 2014, Uttar Pradesh voted for the BJP giving the saffron party an unprecedented 71 seats, and thus helping Narendra Modi become Prime Minister for the first time.
In 2019, the BJP managed to win 62 seats while the NDA got 64 seats in the state, thus scripting history by forming a majority government for the second consecutive time keeping the Congress at bay.
In the 2024 polls, Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases with the fight mostly between the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.
Uttar Pradesh Elections Winners List 2024
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Winners List 2024
|
State
|
LS Seat
|
Winner
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Saharanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kairana
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bijnor
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Nagina
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Moradabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Rampur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sambhal
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Amroha
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Meerut
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Baghpat
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghaziabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gautam
Buddh Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bulandshahr
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Aligarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hathras
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mathura
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Fatehpur Sikri
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Firozabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mainpuri
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Etah
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Badaun
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Aonla
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bareilly
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Pilibhit
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Shahjahanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kheri
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Dhaurahra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sitapur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hardoi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Misrikh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Unnao
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mohanlalganj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Rae Bareli
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Amethi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sultanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Pratapgarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Farrukhabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Etawah
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kannauj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Akbarpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jalaun
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jhansi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Banda
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Fatehpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kaushambi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Phulpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Allahabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Barabanki
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Faizabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ambedkar
Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bahraich
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kaiserganj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Shravasti
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gonda
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Domariyaganj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Basti
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sant Kabir
Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Maharajganj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gorakhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kushi Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Deoria
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bansgaon
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lalganj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Azamgarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghosi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Salempur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ballia
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jaunpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Machhlishahr
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghazipur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Chandauli
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bhadohi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mirzapur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Robertsganj
Sonia Gandhi did not contest election this time as she shifted to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi switched to Rae Bareli from Amethi.
