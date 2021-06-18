Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai among other states to receive rainfall today, check IMD prediction for other states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 17, 2021) in its two-week forecast revealed that the monsoon progress is likely to pick up between June 27 and June 30 and advance to most parts of northwest India outside west Rajasthan.

The MeT department forecast stated that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest India till June 27, adding that a fresh spell of rainfall is likely over the region due to a gradual establishment of easterly winds and straightening of monsoon pattern across the country.

IMD predicted that Mumbai and adjoining areas are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday (June 18, 2021). The districts which can be affected are Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

According to the forecast, heavy rains at isolated places are expected to continue in areas like Thane, Palghar and Raigad till Sunday. The MeT department has also issued an orange alert in Raigad, Palghar and Thane, indicating heavy to very rains at isolated places.

“An offshore trough runs from south Karnataka to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

On the other hand, Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 71 percent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said, “There are chances of light rain or thundershowers till Monday in Delhi, but the rain will be more intense on Saturday and Sunday.”

“Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers lashed few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western parts of the state in the last 24 hours,” the Met office said here on Thursday. Some parts of eastern UP recorded heavy rains, the officials said. Rainfall was reported from Trimohanighat (Maharajganj), Dudhi (Sonbhadra), Dhaurahara (Kheri), Ghazipur, Salempur (Deoria), Mohammedabad (Ghazipur), Hata (Kushinagar), Chandauli, Turtipar (Ballia) and Rajghat (Varanasi), they said.

18-06-2021; 1015 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Moradabad, Amroha, Chandpur, Rampur(U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/6LDNeLIjVV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 18, 2021

IMD on Friday said, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Kasganj (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Moradabad, Amroha, Chandausi, Chandpur, Rampur (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” another forecast read.

Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat state and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 to 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2021

IMD on Thursday has also stated that large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for monsoon into Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till June 27 adding that there could be slow progress into parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

