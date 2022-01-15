UP polls: Adityanath reacts on candidature from Gorakhpur Urban seat, says THIS

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (January 15) thanked the BJP leadership for fielding him from Gorakhpur Urban seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Exuding confidence, the UP CM said that the saffron party would return to power in the state with an "overwhelming majority." "I express thanks to the Prime Minister, national president and BJP Parliamentary Board who decided to field me from Gorakhpur Urban seat in the current assembly elections,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

He added, “With the help of party workers and present and past representatives, the BJP will win not only in Gorakhpur but in the entire state and form its government again with an overwhelming majority.”

The BJP leader said his party will once again come to power in the state with its core mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3. Yogi had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he assumed the CM post in 2017.

BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is the MLA from the seat currently. This would be Adityanath's first-time contest in UP assembly elections. Earlier, there were reports that the BJP is considering fielding the UP CM from Ayodhya or Mathura.

Yogi’s deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj in the upcoming elections.

The BJP on Saturday released the first list for 107 seats going to polls in the first and second phase of voting in UP. The state will vote in seven phases beginning from February 10. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV