LEADS ranking 2021

Uttar Pradesh ranks sixth in LEADS ranking 2021

Uttar Pradesh ranks sixth in LEADS ranking 2021

Delhi/Lucknow: In what appears to be a major achievement for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government of Uttar Pradesh, the state has remarkably improved its Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking this year compared to 2019. Uttar Pradesh has made a quantum leap from 13th position in  2019 to 6th in the LEADS ranking in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh is the top improver among states in the Leads ranking, moving up seven positions compared to last time and is followed by Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, which have improved their rankings with six and five positions respectively.

Uttar Pradesh is way ahead of states like Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Chhatisgarh in LEADS ranking.

LEADS ranking was launched by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018 to assess the performance and ease of logistics in states across the country.

It is worth mentioning here that industrialists are making massive investments in Uttar Pradesh because of improved law and order as well as increased ease in doing business and in logistics in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh ranks second in ease of doing business in the country today, thanks to Yogi Government’s industry-friendly policies.

