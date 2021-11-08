UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of 20 development projects worth Rs 64 crore in Rampur

Lucknow: In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in his home turf, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the government has worked to eliminate land mafia and the administration has freed the land belonging to the poor and traders in the state.

“Those who used to spread fear among people are now visiting police stations and are begging for mercy while bulldozers are razing down the properties of mafiosos and their henchmen,” said the Chief Minister while launching a slew of development projects of Rs 64 crore in Rampur district.

“Today, when bulldozers run over the chests of these land mafiosos, the criminals run away but their leaders feel troubled. They did not feel troubled when the land of the poor, of traders or a common person was taken by the land mafia and criminals. Action has been taken against over 147 such land mafia who conspired to end the legacy of Rampur,” he added.

Adityanath further said, "we consider 24 crore people of the state as our family. Our government does not discriminate between anyone and works to please any specific community for increasing our vote bank. As a result, every district has moved towards development."

“Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have worked to realise the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat’,” he added.

Adityanath, who visited Rampur, also said that “Today benefits are not given by seeing the face, over 485 panchayat buildings have been constructed.”

Furthermore, the CM took a dig at the opposition and said while BJP leaders were serving the people alongside health care workers during the peak of COVID-19 second wave, leaders of other parties were in ‘home isolation’.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of several development projects in Rampur, the UP CM said these leaders who were in home isolation should continue to stay at home during upcoming Assembly elections. "At the same time when our PM was reviewing the covid situation in the states and I was visiting districts, our MP and both of our MLAs were serving the people with Health workers, district administration and Corona Warriors during that period. But people of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis. They should stay in their homes even during the time of elections."

He added, "Those who cannot stand with you during the time of crisis, those who cannot share your pain, should be answered in the same way during the time of elections.”

He went on to say that in the span of the last four and a half years, development schemes worth Rs 3000 crores were devoted to the Rampur district itself.

During his visit to Rampur on Monday, the Chief Minister also gave the benefits of various welfare schemes like Kanya Sumagala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana to eligible people.

Uttar Pradesh minister for Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service Brijesh Pathak, minister of state (Jal Shakti) Baldev Singh Aulakh, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were among others to be present on the occasion.

