Uttar Pradesh reports first two cases of Delta Plus variant, one dies

New Delhi: Two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 were detected in Uttar Pradesh, out of which one of the patients lost their life, IANS reported. Confirming the reports, Additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The cases were identified during genome sequencing of samples in the state. Surfacing of Delta Plus virus makes Covid-19 appropriate behaviour very essential."

Citing sources, the news agency reported that these two cases of the new Delta variant, labelled variant of concern, were found in Gorakhpur and Deoria districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Among the two cases, the 66-year-old resident of Deoria died during treatment, while the other works as a 23-year-old resident doctor at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur.

"The elderly patient contracted infection on May 7 and was treated at home till his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. He died during the course of treatment on May 29. He had no travel history and all 27 contacts tested negative to Covid-19," health department officials said.

The genome sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples which were sent from Uttar Pradesh revealed two cases with the Delta Plus strain. More than 1,000 samples have been sent for genome sequencing from the state to various labs till now, as per the news agency.

In late June, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked health authorities to start genome sequencing of RT-PCR samples of passengers coming to UP from states which have reported Delta Plus variant cases.

States including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka have reported Delta Plus variant cases so far.

(With agency inputs)

