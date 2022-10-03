Uttar Pradesh: Shocker! Man dies while performing as Lord Hanuman in Ramlila, video goes viral- WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking video a 50-year-old man who was portraying Lord Hanuman in a Ramlila died on stage during his performance in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district in yet another abrupt and unexpected tragedy. Ram Swaroop, who was dressed as Hanuman, suffered a heart attack during his performance on Saturday night. The incident happened on Saturday night when Ram Swaroop, who was dressed as Hanuman, suffered a heart attack after his tail caught fire. ALSO READ: 21 Year old Man Collapses & Dies while performing Garba

According to an IANS report, Ram Swaroop’s wife Anusuiya and other family members were present when the incident took place. “He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter, Roopa,” he said. Village head Gulab said Ram Swaroop used to ferry a cart to make his living. The family performed the last rites of the body on Sunday evening without informing the police.

Station house officer, Dhata, Praveen Kumar said the incident had come to his notice and a police team would visit the village to investigate the matter. “During Ramlila’s presentation, soon after the tail of Hanuman was set afire, Ram Swaroop, who was playing the character, slumped to the ground and died within a minute. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” an official said.