Uttar Pradesh Sunday lockdown: THESE employees exempted from 35-hr weekly closure

New Delhi: In order to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a 35-hour 'weekly closure' that has come into place on Saturday (April 17, 2021) 8 pm and will remain in effect till Monday 7 am.

During this period, the Yogi Adityanath-led government informed that people employed with continuous process industries and those producing essential items like medicines and sanitiser in the state will be allowed to go to their workplaces.

प्रदेश के सभी ग्रामीण और नगरीय क्षेत्रों में आज शनिवार की रात्रि 08 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 07 बजे तक साप्ताहिक बन्दी रहेगी। इस अवधि में स्वच्छता, सैनिटाइजेशन व आपातकालीन सेवाएं ही संचालित रहेंगी व जागरूकता कार्य होंगे: ACS, सूचना, श्री @navneetsehgal3 जी@sanjaychapps1@ShishirGoUP — Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 17, 2021

According to the state government, the marriages on Saturday and Sunday will take place amid restrictions with only 50 people allowed in closed spaces and 100 in open spaces, and organisers have to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Uttar Pradesh had announced on Friday the closure during this period of every week till May 15 due to the rising coronavirus cases.

Officials stated that those caught without wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 if for the second time.

All pre-scheduled examinations including the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam have also been allowed during the weekly closure. The examiners and candidates have to show their identity cards to authorities to go to their exam centres.

Public Transport will also be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity, especially state transport buses.

For funeral services at cremation or burial grounds, not more than 20 persons shall be allowed and medical and health-related emergency services will also remain open during the weekly closure.

Uttar Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states due to the recent COVID-19 wave, reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic on Saturday. The state's death toll has now increased to 9,703. It also recorded 27,357 new COVID-19 infections that took the state's total tally to 8,21,054, of which, 1,70,059 are active cases.

