Uttar Pradesh to launch new policy on population control on July 11, aims at community-centric efforts

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government will unveil its new policy on population control for 2021-30 on July 11, which marks World Population Day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a community-centric approach to population control in order for people to get better facilities, IANS reported.

"Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population expansion. There is also a lack of awareness about population in certain communities and we therefore need community-centric awareness efforts," the CM said in a statement.

A government spokesman stated that Uttar Pradesh's total fertility rate is 2.7 per cent whereas ideally it should be less than 2.1 per cent. Except Bihar and UP, most states have achieved the ideal fertility rate. As per 2011 Census, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous Indian state followed by Maharashtra and Bihar.

What will the policy entail?

As per the news agency, a five-pronged approach to population control will be adopted which will also focus on improving health, the government spokesperson said.

Efforts will be taken to increase accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortion.

"On the other hand, efforts will be made to stabilize population by providing solutions for impotence and infertility, and reducing infant and maternal mortality rate through improved health facilities," the spokesman added.

The proposed policy will also focus on comprehensive arrangements for the care of elderly while giving importance to improved management of education, health, and nutrition for adolescents between 11 and 19 years.

"While finalising the new policy, efforts will be made to maintain the demographic balance in all communities, ensure easy availability of advanced health facilities and bring down the maternal and child mortality rates through proper nutrition. The objectives of the new policy will be embedded in the spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals," the spokesman added.

The policy will be based on different strategies and work towards a convergence of existing schemes to streamline population control efforts and improvement in health.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state's population policy is being prepared keeping in mind several reports, including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-04. The NFHS-05 is scheduled to be released soon and therefore, targets will be set for two phases, 2026 and 2030.

After UP Law Commission chairman Justice A.N. Mittal frames a draft law for the government to help check the rising population of the state the report will be submitted to the state government.

