In a shocking development, a headless naked body of a woman has been found dumped in the middle of the highway in Uttar Pradesh's Gujaini. The body was discovered by some locals who then informed the police while the site was cordoned off. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. So far, police have not received any reports of a missing woman in the district that could be connected to the body found on the highway.

The woman's body was discovered yesterday on a national highway in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, raising suspicions that she may have been raped and murdered before her body was discarded on the road. Despite 24 hours having passed, the police have yet to make any significant progress, and efforts to identify the victim are still underway.

"On 11.09.2024, information was received about a dead body being found near NH-2 highway in the Gujaini police station area. On the information received, the local police and senior officers visited the spot and inspected it. The field unit was also called and the CCTV footage of the area was checked. The body was sent for post-mortem after filling a panchayatnama by the local police," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Harish Chander.

दिनांक-11.09.2024 को थाना गुजैनी क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एनएच-2 हाइवे के पास सुबह डेड बॉडी मिलने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी उक्त सूचना पर स्थानीय पुलिस व वरिष्ठ अधिकारीगणों द्वारा मौके पर जाकर मुआयना किया गया, फील्ड यूनिट को भी बुलाया गया एवं आस-पास के सीसीटीवी के फुटैज चैक किए गए स्थानीय… pic.twitter.com/SMS9dBn1MG — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) September 12, 2024

Authorities have reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an attempt to identify the woman. Cameras at a hospital across from the highway captured a woman with a similar appearance walking just hours before the body was found. The woman in the footage was wearing grey trousers, and fragments of grey clothing were located near the body, several media reports said.

Police have formed three teams to investigate the case. While there are no CCTV cameras at the location where the body was discovered, a camera about 3 km away captured footage of a woman walking alone. According to the police, the clothing worn by the woman in the footage matches the fragments of cloth and slippers found near the body on the highway. Authorities are continuing to review the CCTV footage for additional clues.

Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has called for swift and decisive action in this disturbing case. "In a horrifying crime against women, a headless, naked body was discovered on a highway in Kanpur. The investigation must be thorough, and punishment should be so severe that it instils fear in criminals and prevents such incidents from happening again," said the Samajwadi Party leader.