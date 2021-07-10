Uttarakhand CM requests govt to set up AIIMS in Kumaon region at meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (July 10) and requested him to set up an AIIMS in the Kumaon region.

The meeting between Dhami and Prime Minister Modi lasted for 1 hour and 15 minutes exceeding the scheduled 15 minutes duration.

Dhami said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is moving ahead on the path of development at a rapid pace.

According to an official release, the chief minister apprised the Prime Minister about the preparations of the state government in view of the possible third wave of COVID.

He also discussed the Chardham Yatra and the Kanwal Yatra.The Chief Minister said that the construction/reconstruction work of the second phase is to be started in Shri Kedarnath Dham at a total cost of around Rs 108 crore.

He requested the Prime Minister to provide time for the foundation stone laying of the second phase of construction/reconstruction works at Shri Kedarnath Dham.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to set up an AIIMS in the Kumaon region keeping in view the geographical conditions of the state.

He said that the state government would provide land for this. With the establishment of AIIMS in Kumaun, the people of the region will be benefited from world-class health facilities.

Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to get the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the speedy implementation of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project.

Dhami said, "The 300 MW Lakhwar Multipurpose Project would increase water availability in the Yamuna river and six states namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh would be benefitted."

Earlier on Saturday, Dhami met President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda.

This was Dhami`s maiden visit to the national capital after taking oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Earlier on July 4, BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on July 2.

