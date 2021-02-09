Uttarakhand disaster: Jawans working non-stop, relief work in progress, says Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday asserted that out of the 206 people missing, 31 have lost their lives in Chamoli region of Uttarakhand. He also said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been constantly visiting the affected locations and that relief work is in progress.

Indian Army Major General Rahul R Singh, commander of the 14 infantry division, said that the soldiers got the news of the landslide as soon as it happened and they were mobilized. They were able to clear out some villages in the way of the landslide, saving many lives.

The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Indian Air Force and local administration are deployed and are currently working at the site. Special divers of Indian Navy have also reached the spot.

Specialists, doctors and oxygen have been made available for those being rescued from the tunnel.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Banshidhar Bhagat said in a statement that the Uttarakhand CM has given Rs 20 crore to facilitate the rescue and relief. Bhagat added that he will give his one-month salary as well.

Bhagat said around 30 bodies have been found and that the numbers are likely to increase. The rescue efforts are underway and everything is being provided, including food, he stated.

