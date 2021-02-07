Uttarakhand: Glacier breaks in Chamoli, flood alert in Haridwar, Rishikesh

New Delhi: A massive flood has been reported in Dhauli Ganga river, Joshimath near Reni village due to the breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand on Sunday (February 7, 2021).

The reservoir was breached as a result of the breakage of the glacier which caused a swell in the river water leading to flooding and subsequently destroying many houses on the riverside.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, "There is a possibility of damage to the Rishiganga project in Rini village of Chamoli due to heavy rains and sudden water. There is also a possibility of flooding in the lower areas of Alaknanda due to sudden arrival in the river. People have been alerted in coastal areas. People settled along the river are being removed from the area."

In another tweet, Rawat said he is leaving for the incident site and requested people to not spread rumors and create a panic situation, "I will reaching the scene - I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation. Keep patience."

It is feared that there may be casualties as several people have reportedly been missing.

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men rushed to the spot and rescue operations are being conducted.

While NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been instructed to be on highest alert.

The authorities have shared HELPLINE number or can be contacted virtually as below:

* Whatsapp 9458322120, 9557444486

* FaceBook chamoli police,

* Twitter @chamolipolice @SP_chamoli,

* Instagram chamoli_police

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited)

