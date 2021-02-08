Uttarakhand glacier burst: Five reasons that triggered the tragedy

The rescue operations for the tragic glacier burst which killed 11 and triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers causing grave damage to houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project is still underway. Reportedly, over 203 people went missing after the tragedy.

As per the latest reports, the rescue teams have been conducting non-stop operations and have rescued 15 people from the first tunnel using heavy machinery, near Tapovan in Chamoli, whereas rescue operations for the second tunnel is still going on.

While talking to Zee News, environmentalist Anil Joshi and Anand Arya explained what could possibly be the five reasons for this tragic disaster.

Eco-sensitiveness: The authorities have been executing numerous projects one after the other without properly assessing the impact on the Himalayan range.

“Any area has an eco-sensitiveness and we are exploiting its limit. This disaster was a triggered one. I believe that the current government hasn’t been showing enough sensitivity towards nature. The environmentalists, who have been voicing their concerns to the government against such large projects, have never been taken seriously,” Anand Arya, environmentalist.

Environmental assessment: Another reason behind such tragedy is not following environmental assessment properly. Environmentalist Anil Joshi raised an important question, Till when is our country going to rely upon such large dams to fulfill the upcoming needs.

There are other means to live as well but we are not properly assessing it, he stated. We are relying upon hydropower more than any other form of energy because of its cost efficiency and reliability. But we are missing out to evaluate the risk factor involved in the construction of dams this size, he added.

Critical Thinking: Environmentalist Anil Joshi pinpointed the gravest mistake of all. He pointed out that our authorities haven't been considering all the options before making a decision on such big projects.

He went on to explain that countries like Switzerland have been making smaller dams along with the natural grid which is much safer in approach. Moreover, creating smaller dams can generate more employment in the country as well.

Change in law: The authorities changed the existing law and divided it into numerous subparts, resulting in exploitation. The new law requires an environmental assessment of only projects which are larger than 100 km.

Many have been exploiting this loophole by constructing projects which are under 99 km. One needs to understand that the impact will be as grave as the 100 km one, explained Anand Arya.

Lesson from previous mistakes: This incident was similar to the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. Even after the 2013 tragedy took such a huge toll on people’s lives, the authorities failed to look into the steadiness of the other dams. The glacier was a result of late snowfall in February and didn’t get enough time to freeze. So one can say another reason behind the tragedy was that the dam was too close to the glacier area, explained Anil Joshi.

“You disrespected nature and it had repercussions. Ecology and economy go hand in hand. We need to understand that,” said Anil Joshi.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. Additionally, the PMO has announced Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

