Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand glacier burst: US, France, Nepal condole loss of lives

IANS pic

New Delhi: The US state department on Sunday (February 7) expressed condolences over the loss of life and people affected due to the glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which triggered flash floods in the region.

The US state department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a tweet, “Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured.”

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on the disaster, expressed solidarity with India. He tweeted, “France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families.”

Nepal Foreign Ministry said they are saddened by the tragic news and condoled the lives lost due to the disaster. “We are saddened by the news of death and missing of many individuals due to flash flood caused by an avalanche in #Uttarakhand. We express deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased & pray for the safety of those missing,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said in a tweet.

The glacial burst led to the rising of water levels in the Rishiganga river and washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died due to the tragic avalanche. He also approved an amount of Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured.

As per the latest update, at least 7 people have died while over 170 are still missing.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are involved in the search and rescue operations that will continue throughout the night as several people are still missing.  

