Dr Ram Manohar Lohia

V-P Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered freedom fighter, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, on his birth anniversary. 

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 23) remembered freedom fighter, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, on his birth anniversary. They hailed the socialist thinker for giving a new direction to the country with his progressive ideas.

"My respectful tributes to the great socialist leader, distinguished freedom fighter, and nationalist Shri Ram Manohar Lohia Ji on his birth anniversary today. He was a visionary thinker and a prolific writer," Naidu said in a tweet. The vice president said that Lohia will always be remembered for his progressive ideas.

"Regards to the great freedom fighter and socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He worked to give a new direction to the country with his sharp and progressive ideas. His contribution to the nation will continue to inspire the countrymen," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Lohia was born on this day in 1910 in the small town of Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh. During the last phase of British rule in India, Lohia worked with Congress Radio which was broadcast secretly from various places in Bombay until 1942.

Lohia lost to Nehru in the 1962 general election but entered Lok Sabha in 1963 by winning a by-poll. 

