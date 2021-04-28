Vaccination sessions to remain suspended in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, 30

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday (April 28) announced that all vaccination sessions in the state will remain suspended on April 29 and 30.

The decision was taken in order to conduct a dry run for phase 3 of the vaccination drive which starts from May 1, in which people from 18 to 44 years would be eligible to get inoculated.

“All vaccination sessions will remain suspended in Madhya Pradesh on April 29 & April 30 so that planning, training and dry run can be conducted for the inoculation drive for people between 18 years and 44 years of age,” Vaccination in-charge of Madhya Pradesh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Online registration for vaccination started today at 4 pm on CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app. Eligible people can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through the app.

During the day, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra appealed to people to treat vaccination as a national duty. He said that the vaccine is the only permanent solution against coronavirus.

"Lockdown, mask, sanitizer, corona curfew are all temporary arrangements, the vaccine is the permanent solution and I urge people especially youth to consider it as their national duty," Mishra said.

