‘Value education should be added in curriculum': President Droupadi Murmu

If value education is imparted from the beginning, it will help in ushering in a good society, President Droupadi Murmu said. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • President Droupadi Murmu laid emphasis on importance of teaching value education
  • Value education should be added in our curriculum, our system, our syllabus, she said
  • Murmu addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society today

New Delhi: To make children good citizens, President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of teaching value education in the curriculum. In her speech, she expressed confidence that the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 will create a learner-centric education system to foster critical thinking and creativity. This shift in focus will not only benefit the students as individuals but will also contribute to the overall progress and development of the nation, she said. Murmu, who addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a function organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav here, said parents also, in view of competition, focus on children studying the syllabus taught in their books.

"I say everywhere that value education should be added in our curriculum, our system, our syllabus," she said. If value education is imparted from the beginning, it will help in ushering in a good society, she said. She was responding to a query from a student that the absence of study of ethical values is leading to unwanted incidents in society.

Emphasising the importance of reading, the President said the habit of reading is one of the most effective means for self-development. It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life, she said. "In an age of internet and social media when attention span is getting shorter and communication is limited in characters, I will urge you to read more in order to improve your understanding and widen your perspective," she said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and others were present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)

