Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight to bring back 167 Indians stranded from Dhaka

New Delhi: Air India flight carrying 167 stranded Indians from Dhaka will land in Delhi on Monday (June 15, 2020).

The Indian embassy in Bangladesh shared the information on Twitter, writing, '' #VandeBharatMission is underway from #Dhaka today. @airindiain will be carrying home 167 Indian citizens to #Delhi today.''

Meanwhile, passengers were seen with reaching airports with protective gear to avoid the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mision departed from Qatar with 178 stranded Indians for Kerala`s Kannur."IX- 1774 took off from HIA for Kannur a short while ago with 178 passengers and 6 infants. This was the 31st flight from Doha under #Vandebharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers go 5262, plus 151 infants," India in Qatar tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India`s initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.