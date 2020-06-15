हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight to bring back 167 Indians stranded from Dhaka

Air India flight carrying 167 stranded Indians from Dhaka will land in Delhi on Monday (June 15, 2020). 

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight to bring back 167 Indians stranded from Dhaka

New Delhi: Air India flight carrying 167 stranded Indians from Dhaka will land in Delhi on Monday (June 15, 2020). 

The Indian embassy in Bangladesh shared the information on Twitter, writing, '' #VandeBharatMission is underway from #Dhaka today. @airindiain will be carrying home 167 Indian citizens to #Delhi today.''

Meanwhile, passengers were seen with reaching airports with protective gear to avoid the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mision departed from Qatar with 178 stranded Indians for Kerala`s Kannur."IX- 1774 took off from HIA for Kannur a short while ago with 178 passengers and 6 infants. This was the 31st flight from Doha under #Vandebharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers go 5262, plus 151 infants," India in Qatar tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India`s initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

Tags:
Vande Bharat MissionDhakaAir Indiastranded indians abroad
