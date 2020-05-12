Vande Bharat Mission: India to begin second phase of repatriation from May 16 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, India will begin its second phase of bringing back stranded Indians in foreign countries from May 16, said sources on Tuesday. The second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission will take place from May 16-22. During this time, the Centre will bring back stranded Indians from 31 countries, added the sources. A total of 149 flights will be deployed, including feeder flights.

A total of 6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in five days beginning from May 7. The Centre started Vande Bharat Mission - one of the largest initiatives to repatriate nationals back to India, on May 7. Under this mission, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and state governments for bringing Indians back to their homeland.

Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express are operating a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India & 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries viz. USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia to repatriate 14,800 Indians back in the first phase.

Each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adhere to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the Government and DGCA. MoCA, AAI and Air India leave no stone unturned to prioritize the safety of passengers, the crew and ground handling staff in these sensitive medical evacuation missions. Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements are made in accordance with government guidelines.

The government had on May 5 announced that it will operate at least 64 flights between May 7-13 to bring back stranded Indians. “64 flights will be operated from May 7 to May 13 to bring back stranded Indians from abroad,’’ Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said.

Puri had said that the Indians stranded abroad will be charged for flights bringing them home. ''All passengers will be charged on repatriation flights. Rs 50,000 per passenger for London-Delhi flight, Rs 12,000 for Dhaka-Delhi flight,'' the Minister had said. He also stated that those arriving by repatriation flights will be screened and put under a 14-day quarantine.

The Minister added that all prescribed health guidelines will be followed while bringing the passengers home. The Aviation Minister had further added, ''Out of 64 flights to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, 11 from nine countries will land in Tamil Nadu.’’