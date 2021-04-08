Varanasi boy develops anti-COVID-19 smart bag for school students to protect them from virus, check features

New Delhi: Pushkar Singh, a class 11th student from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), has come up with an anti-COVID-19 smart bag that will let kids maintain social distancing in schools. It reportedly has two ultrasonic sensors installed at the front and back that get active whenever you carry the bag on your shoulder. The bag will alarm you if someone comes closer to you within two metres.

This anti-COVID-19 smart school bag is chargeable and works for over 5 days after two hours of charging.

It also has a barcode that will provide the contact details including the address of the kid, which may help the Police to reunite the kids with their parents in case they are separated.

The bag has been designed with the help of Arduino, ultrasonic sensor, 3.7-volt battery, alarm, push switch and a bar code.

Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in major cities of Uttar Pradesh including Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur to check the spread of COVID-19.

In Varanasi, a week-long curfew will be imposed from 9 pm on Thursday.