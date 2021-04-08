हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Night curfew

Night curfew in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur from today amid spike in COVID cases in UP

In view of a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in major cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night. 

Night curfew in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur from today amid spike in COVID cases in UP

New Delhi: In view of a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in major cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night. 

Police Commissioner of Lucknow, DK Thakur said on Wednesday, "Night curfew will be imposed in Lucknow from Thursday between 9 pm and 6 am." "The curfew will continue till April 30," Thakur said. 

District Magistrate of Lucknow in a tweet informed, "In Lucknow, all government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of Covid-19 infection till April 15, 2021."

 

 

"However, in recognized educational institutions, examinations/practicals will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol," the magistrate added. 

Following a surge in cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Kanpur and Varanasi too. District Magistrate of Kanpur said, "A curfew would come into force in Kanpur from 10 pm till 6 am on April 8, to continue till April 30." 

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi informed, "Varanasi to observe a week-long curfew starting at 9 pm on April 8."

Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday. With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Night curfewLucknowKanpurVaranasiUttar PradeshCOVID-19covid-19 in indiaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hold meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in state

Must Watch

PT13M18S

DNA: Watch ground report from Rabindranath Tagore's house in Kalimpong