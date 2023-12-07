The battle for Rajasthan has been won by the BJP as they secured a big win against Congress and the current Ashok Gehlot-led government. But speculations have continued as to who the party will pick for the top job in the state. While Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister, remains a strong contender, her allegedly "uneasy" relationship with the party high command in Delhi has always been a point of contention. And amid the suspense, what has added fuel to the fire is Raje's visit to the national capital.

On Wednesday late evening, Raje arrived in the national capital. While the media could be heard asking her if she would be meeting the party high command in Delhi, Raje chose not to answer the question. However, she told the media persons at the airport, "I have come to visit my daughter-in-law," reported ANI. Raje has secured a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency.

The Assembly Election 2023 in Rajasthan saw the BJP securing a thumping victory over Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats for which polling was conducted on November 25. Several names have been coming to the forefront concerning CM probables. Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister of the state; Diya Kumari, who has been elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are believed to be among the top contenders for the post.

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The saffron party is scheduled to convene a Parliamentary party meeting at Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex on Thursday, amid the suspense over the selection of chief ministers for the three heartland states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with all the BJP MPs from these three states, will be present at the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)