Balaknath Yogi To Be Rajasthan CM, To Have Two Deputy Chief Ministers? Fact Check Of Viral Claim

The BJP top brass today held a meeting to discuss the chief minister of the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A day ago, Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury joked with Lok Sabha MP Balaknath Yogi that he was going to become CM of Rajasthan. Speculations are high that Balaknath Yogi, who won Rajasthan assembly polls from the Tijara assembly constituency, may get a chance to become Chief Minister. Now, a claim with BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh's signature is going viral where it's mentioned that while Balaknath Yogi will be Rajasthan CM, Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari will be his deputies.

Now, BJP Rajasthan has cleared the air around the viral claim. Sharing it on their X handle, the BJP said that the claim is fake.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Diya Kumari today met with the party's national president JP Nadda in Delhi. Since the winter session of Parliament is underway, Balaknath Yogi is already in Delhi. It's also being speculated that the BJP is planning a damage control strategy in case Vasundhara Raje is not made the chief minister.

The BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for Rajasthan. Among the top contenders are Diya Kumari, Vasundhara Raje, Balaknath, and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25.