Vayushakti 2019: Why IAF conducts fire power demonstration

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force's (IAF) major exercise - Vayushakti 2019 - is scheduled to be held on February 16.

At the exercise, there will be a fire power demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms and to assure the citizens its ability to safeguard India’s national interests.

In a Facebook post published on Saturday, the IAF sought to explain as to why it conducts the fire power demonstration, what are its objectives and what do the exercise intends to achieve.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial fire power through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post.

The IAF post further stated, ''These exercises are also vital for operators, planners, and the leadership. It provides an opportunity for forces to operate in near realistic scenarios.''

''Aerial displays, formation fly pasts and Fire Power Demonstrations are various facets of training in Indian Air Force. They are also a great source of morale-boosting for participants and an assurance for viewers,'' the post said.

The IAF also shared a video along with the post.

Indian Air Force's Vayushakti 2019 event will be held at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on February 16 from 5.45 PM onwards.

The event is a demonstration exercise to showcase the prowess of its air-warriors and 'magnificent machines'.

A wide array of fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will be part of the exercise.

"The wide array of Fighter, Transport, Helicopters, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Combat ground equipment will paint a vivid canvas. It will demonstrate the capability of our brave air-warriors. The spell-binding machines and their employment during ‘Vayushakti 2019” will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue," the IAF said on Facebook.

Su-30 MKI - a modern multi-role, air superiority fighter aircraft of the IAF, Ilyushin IL-76 strategic airlift aircraft, the Russia-made assault anti-armour helicopter Mi-35 will also be a part of the Vayushakti exercise.