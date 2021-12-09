'Veera Vanakkam': Locals shower flowers on vehicle carrying CDS Bipin Rawat's body

New Delhi: The last journey of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, who died in an IAF Helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8) in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor began today with flowers and chants of 'Veera Vannakam' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as locals showered petals on the vehicle carrying mortal remains of the martyrs.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI, hundreds of locals waiting in line to pay their last tribute to the brave hearts can be seen showering flowers and chanting ‘Veera Vannakam’ as the vehicles carrying mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat and others pass by.

Watch the video here!!

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, leave for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Earlier today, Telangana Governor, Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and senior military officials paid their last respects to CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who lost their lives in the ill-fated incident.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on their way to Wellington.

The mortal remains of all the victims were being brought from Wellington to Sulur from where they will be taken to New Delhi for the last rites.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the last rites of Gen Bipin Rawat and others killed in the Mi-17 chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be performed with full military honours.

